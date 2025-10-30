Delays To Boeing's 777X Airliner Just Cost The Company A Staggering $5 Billion

The 777X delays and cost overruns are embarrassing for Boeing, but the news isn't all bad. The cash-cow 737 has been cleared by the federal government for increased production after a door plug blew out in early 2024 and prompted an investigation into an aircraft that was already embattled due to a pair of fatal crashes. The New York Times reported that Ortberg expects two variants, the 737 Max 7 and Max 10, to be certified in 2026. And Boeing said that it had "stabilized" production of the 787, following what the AP termed a "string of setbacks" in the manufacturing of the Dreamliner.

These are not great days for Boeing. The 737, 787, and 777 programs have all struggled, and while it looks as though Ortberg is in the initial stages of a turnaround, he has literally years to go before he can say the ship is fully course-corrected. Encouragingly, Boeing did $23 billion in revenue for the third quarter, beating expectations, and delivered 160 aircraft to commercial customers. The goal now is to avoid any additional delays and major charge-offs that could undermine the company's somewhat improving progress.