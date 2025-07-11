EPA Chief Takes Somehow-Bold Stance Of 'Chemtrails Aren't Real'

These days, it feels like we live in a world that is mainly built on ridiculous conspiracy theories spread by far-right pundits on podcasts and even our elected officials, but now it looks like at least one of these theories has been put to bed... hopefully. Folks, our Environmental Protection Agency has officially stated that chemtrails from airplanes aren't real. I mean, of course, they weren't, but there has been renewed interest in them following catastrophic flooding in Texas.

The idea of "chemtrails" being used to spray harmful chemicals into the sky via airplanes to control weather, population, and food supply has been very well debunked for decades. However, that hasn't stopped skeptics from shaking their fists at the skies in rage, and so now the head of the EPA, Lee Zeldin, had to step in. Earlier this week, the Administration created a few websites that seek to "provide clear, science-based information" on chemtrails and geoengineering, the New York Times reports. It remains to be seen if this is enough to convince those who think this stuff is real.

Here's what the websites contain, according to The Times:

The websites generally endorse the scientific consensus, according to scientists who reviewed them. For example, they note that chemtrails are "often inaccurately" conflated with contrails, or condensation trails, which are the long, thin clouds left by airplanes as water vapor in jet-engine exhaust condenses and freezes.

In a video posted on X, the everything app, Zeldin says he asked his team to compile a list of everything "we know about contrails and geoengineering for the purpose of releasing it to you now publicly." He added that he didn't want to dismiss "these questions and concerns as baseless conspiracies." I guess you've got to meet the people where they are sometimes.

Zeldin did characterize the questions about chemtrails as "legitimate" in a written statement, according to The Hill. He wrote that "Americans have legitimate questions" contrails and geoengineering, and we deserve straight answers.