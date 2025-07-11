EPA Chief Takes Somehow-Bold Stance Of 'Chemtrails Aren't Real'
These days, it feels like we live in a world that is mainly built on ridiculous conspiracy theories spread by far-right pundits on podcasts and even our elected officials, but now it looks like at least one of these theories has been put to bed... hopefully. Folks, our Environmental Protection Agency has officially stated that chemtrails from airplanes aren't real. I mean, of course, they weren't, but there has been renewed interest in them following catastrophic flooding in Texas.
The idea of "chemtrails" being used to spray harmful chemicals into the sky via airplanes to control weather, population, and food supply has been very well debunked for decades. However, that hasn't stopped skeptics from shaking their fists at the skies in rage, and so now the head of the EPA, Lee Zeldin, had to step in. Earlier this week, the Administration created a few websites that seek to "provide clear, science-based information" on chemtrails and geoengineering, the New York Times reports. It remains to be seen if this is enough to convince those who think this stuff is real.
Here's what the websites contain, according to The Times:
The websites generally endorse the scientific consensus, according to scientists who reviewed them. For example, they note that chemtrails are "often inaccurately" conflated with contrails, or condensation trails, which are the long, thin clouds left by airplanes as water vapor in jet-engine exhaust condenses and freezes.
In a video posted on X, the everything app, Zeldin says he asked his team to compile a list of everything "we know about contrails and geoengineering for the purpose of releasing it to you now publicly." He added that he didn't want to dismiss "these questions and concerns as baseless conspiracies." I guess you've got to meet the people where they are sometimes.
Zeldin did characterize the questions about chemtrails as "legitimate" in a written statement, according to The Hill. He wrote that "Americans have legitimate questions" contrails and geoengineering, and we deserve straight answers.
The call is coming from inside the house
If you're wondering why chemtrail conspiracies are still so prevalent today, look no further than the Trump administration itself. A fantastic example of this is Health and Human Services Secretary — and germ theory skeptic — Robert F. Kennedy. He has apparently suggested, without evidence, that the Defense Department's research arm is spraying U.S. citizens with harmful chemicals that have been added to jet fuel. Fantastic, Bob. Thanks for that.
"I'm going to do everything in my power to stop it," Kennedy said in a May TV interview, according to The Times. "Find out who's doing it and holding them accountable."
Kennedy isn't the only one who is promoting this widely-dismissed fake science, either, as NYT explains:
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, has for years spread the baseless claim that the government controls the weather. She said on Saturday that she planned to introduce a bill that "prohibits the injection, release or dispersion of chemicals or substances into the atmosphere for the express purpose of altering weather, temperature, climate or sunlight intensity. It will be a felony offense."
Alec Ernst, a spokesman for Ms. Greene, said in an email that "the weather modification bill was not inspired by the events in Texas. Congresswoman Greene has long discussed this issue, and the bill has been in the works for a while."
Ms. Greene said in a social media post that her effort was aligned with a Florida bill that imposes a $100,000 fine and a five-year prison sentence on anyone who practices geoengineering or weather modification. The Florida measure, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law last month, also targets cloud seeding, the practice of releasing substances like silver iodide into clouds to encourage more rain or snow.
I suppose we can give Zeldin some kudos for making statements like this, but that doesn't narrow the impact of his plans to dismantle many of the U.S.'s most significant environmental regulations that put limits on pollution from cars and power plants, protect wetlands, and allow the EPA to regulate greenhouse gasses that are heating up the planet at an alarming rate.