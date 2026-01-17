9 Car Maintenance Myths It's Time To Set Straight

Automotive maintenance misconceptions are understandable. Your uncle would tell you something questionable about a carburetor while you held his beer in a poorly lit garage when you were nine, and it's very possible that you could live your entire life without ever being educated to the contrary. Maybe you'd end up with some gearhead friends in high school who would set you straight, maybe they'd make it worse, and maybe you arrive at age 50 with, "but Uncle Dan said," going more or less unchallenged. But you obviously weren't going to spend the afternoon at the local library trying to find "carburetor" on one of those stupid index cards in the little drawers. You'd just stay, well, wrong.

Lucky for us, we have the modern internet, a bottomless well of human knowledge that removes all such roadblocks and finally gives us the ability to learn everything from whether tire rotations are a scam to how long it takes to change the water pump on a 2016 Ford Explorer. So, most of those classic automotive misconceptions have thankfully been cleared up, right? Not so much. The internet has largely served to make misinformation spread further, leaving plenty of room for us to set the record straight, even if your Uncle Dan refuses to listen to a word of it. And because we know that some of the worst car myths continue to persist, we'll keep fighting the good fight.