When You Should (And Shouldn't) Use Premium Gas In Your Car

The price difference during a fill-up between regular and premium gas can be eye-opening. As of this writing, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reports that the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $2.90. Opt for "the good stuff," and the price at the pump increases to $3.78, a 30% boost. Spending extra makes sense when it's recommended by the manufacturer — some modern engines require premium gas. However, doing so in many other vehicles is a waste of money.

If you drive a 2025 Toyota Camry (a hybrid), its 13-gallon fuel capacity means spending $38 or $49 for a full tank, depending on your octane choice. The difference adds up more in vehicles with larger fuel tanks. A 2025 Ford F-150 with a 36-gallon tank will cost $104 to fill up with regular, while the price at the pump jumps to around $136 with premium. So the fuel grade you choose can have a meaningful impact on your wallet. Yet cheaping out isn't always the best approach.

Regular gasoline has an octane rating of 87, and premium, depending on the brand, is 91 to 93. Mid-grade gasoline (what's the point of it, anyway?) typically has an 89 octane rating. The extra octane helps prevent engine pre-ignition or "knock," which can interfere with the combustion process in high-compression and forced-induction engines. Prolonged knocking, which results from the air-fuel mixture igniting too early under pressure, can damage the pistons, valves, and engine bearings.