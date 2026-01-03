Why Are Car Makers Removing The Transmission Dipstick?

There are two schools of thought behind cars no longer including a dipstick. Removing it helps to deter less mechanically-inclined owners from using the wrong transmission fluid and ruining their entire transmission. Plus, by not having to incorporate a dipstick, manufacturers can create transmissions with tighter tolerances, significantly reducing the chances of a leak — which is a big reason as to why new cars don't come with dipsticks. That's not to say those transmissions are fully immune to leaks, but they're less likely to be a common occurrence.

Proponents of the idea also argue that by removing the transmission dipstick, you're preventing the transmission from accumulating dust and moisture during overly-frequent checks. Granted, this argument could just as easily apply to an unkempt service center as it does to a modest driveway. Something that seems more convincing is how manufacturers, by removing the dipstick, save a few pennies on the production line. It might seem like corporate greed, but for mass-market items, those pennies add up to a lot of extra cash in the bank.

The omission of dipsticks might not sit well with folks who enjoy working on their cars. Although it can mean more dealer visits, the sealed transmission (as it's commonly called) is not necessarily anti-DIY – provided you have the right diagnostic equipment and the knowledge to use it correctly.