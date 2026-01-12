Air Travel Boomed To A 15-Year High As Air Traffic Control Buckled

The FAA announced that 2025 was the busiest year for air travel in the United States since 2010, handling 17.2 million flights. That's a major rebound from a mere 7.0 million flights in 2020, when pandemic lockdowns were in effect. That level of activity is good news for airlines, many of which are struggling to stay financially aloft these days. But it's very bad news for an ailing air traffic control system that was already fraying even before a record-long government shutdown pummeled it even more. If the country continues its upward climb in flight volume, the limits of the ATC system are going to get very dangerous.

In the short-term, that climb is not guaranteed. For example, 2010 saw 16.9 million flights, but that number dropped to 16.0 million by 2012. It stayed there in 2013 and 2014, and returned again in 2016. Travel demand ebbs and flows and sometimes crashes, as it did in 2020.