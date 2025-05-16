Air Traffic Controllers Are Barely Holding It Together

2025 has been a year of plane crashes, whether on the ground or in the sky, and it's had people begging for a return to DEI — and with it, stability — in the Federal Aviation Administration. Air traffic controllers, though, tell a slightly different story: Their view of the world of aviation is far, far worse than ours, and it's only through their diligence in the face of ever-worsening work conditions that things haven't all gone to hell.

One air traffic control supervisor out of Philadelphia, Jonathan Stewart, told the Wall Street Journal as much in an interview. Stewart told the Journal that air traffic controllers are overworked, over-stressed, and doing the best they can with what few resources they have to prevent air travel from falling apart. But the job takes its toll, and as more controllers take stress-related leave, the staffing problem only gets worse — adding further stress to the remaining controllers, and causing the issue to snowball.