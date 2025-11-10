FAA Grounds MD-11 Cargo Planes After Detached Engine Found Following Fiery Crash

A United Parcel Service MD-11 crashed while taking off from Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky last week, killing all three pilots and 11 people on the ground. In response, the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all McDonnell Douglas MD-11 cargo planes on Saturday until inspection can be carried out and any potential issues are corrected. The order was preceded by both UPS and FedEx removing their MD-11s from service "out of an abundance of caution" the day prior.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the crash, but noted that the UPS MD-11's left engine detached from the wing during its takeoff roll. The engine was found in the grass beside the runway. It's not yet known how or why the engine came off the 34-year-old plane. The retirement-bound trijet was showing its age before the incident as, according to the Wall Street Journal, the crashed trijet was grounded in September to repair a cracked fuel tank. The shipping giant still has 27 MD-11s in its fleet and plans to phase out the McDonnell Douglas model by 2032.