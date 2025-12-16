Spirit Airlines To Hang On By A $100 Million Thread

Filing for bankruptcy twice in a year is never a good sign of financial health for any business. Despite its competitors preparing for the worst last weekend, Spirit Airlines didn't cease operations and will live to fly another day. The ultra-low-cost carrier announced on Monday that it had secured an additional $100 million in financing. Spirit is still restructuring after its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in August.

Considering that from Thanksgiving to New Year's Day is the busiest air travel period of the year, it's not the best time for an airline to downsize. According to Simple Flying, Spirit gained access to additional funding through an amendment to its debtor-in-possession credit agreement. The carrier received $50 million immediately to cover day-to-day expenses. If Spirit reorganizes or pursues a sale, another $50 million will be available to the airline. As a point of reference, the airline was losing $3.1 million a day in October from operations alone. Liquidity is a massive issue for Spirit's efforts to stay afloat.