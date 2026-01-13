Sleeving An Engine Block: The Pros And Cons Explained

Cylinders are so important that we generally refer to engines by how many they have. For instance, the current-generaion Corvette has an eight-cylinder LT2. While it's just as accurate to say Corvettes have an eight-ignition coil LT2, cylinders are the metric we've all agreed upon. And why not? Cylinders have to bear immense pressure as pistons reciprocate through them thousands of times every minute, so they deserve the credit.

When cylinders get scored, worn, or pitted, they've earned the right to be freshened up for more miles of abuse, and there are three ways to go about it: One, bore the cylinders a hundredth of an inch or two larger (or more). Two, install cylinder sleeves or replace the existing ones. Three, get a whole new block, engine, or car. If you're a hot rodder who's boring over a Chevy small block to create a 383, that's a different story. The purpose there is to increase displacement rather than address cylinder wear, though it never hurts to get yourself some shiny new cylinder walls. Now, is sleeving or boring right for your block? That's a big "it depends."