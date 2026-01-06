What Causes Cylinder Wall Scoring (And How To Prevent It)

On the outside, as an engine exhibits vibration, drivers might find its revs satisfying. But inside, large metal pieces are moving frantically as each cylinder essentially undergoes a series of small detonations necessary to generate rotational energy. There are supports in place to help maintain order in the chaos, but that doesn't mean problems can't occur. Engine cylinders can misfire, for example, or the inside metal walls of the cylinder can start showing scratches or gouges in their surfaces.

There are a few culprits that could be responsible in this scenario, with the first being oil – or the lack thereof. While a piston moves violently up and down within the cylinder, metal can't rub against other metal, as the friction and heat would lead to seizing. In-between the piston and cylinder wall is a thin layer of oil (at least, there should be) which manages thermals and lubrication. However, compromised piston rings or oil that's simply too old can reduce its effectiveness, leading to direct metal-on-metal contact. These issues are further exacerbated when working the engine hard at high rpm for lengthy periods.

In addition, an engine unable to regulate coolant properly causes temperatures to spike under the hood, which can result in the expansion of some metal components, like the pistons. This reduces that important layer of oil between the piston and cylinder wall, leading to scraping and placing stress on the gaskets. A failed gasket can allow certain engine fluids into the wrong places, further compromising the engine's operation. Fortunately, you can help prevent cylinder wall scoring with some careful maintenance.