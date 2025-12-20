One Of The Worst V8s Ever Made Almost Went Into A Saab (Half Of It Still Did)

Oh, Triumph Stag V8, were there any correct decisions made at any point during your design? And how did four of your eight cylinders end up powering the Saab 99? You get around, you little scamp. Well, half of you, anyway. There is a frankly scandalous amount of DNA shared between the British maker of leaky sports cars and the Swedish manufacturer of quirky sedans prone to torque-steer – and the conceptions of the Stag and the 99 can be traced back to 1965.

As Triumph was hammering out a new engine design to replace the ones it had used since the '40s, Saab was paying British consultancy firm Ricardo to develop an engine for its upcoming 99. As Ricardo worried about development costs, the company decided to arrange a date between Saab and Triumph. The pair hit it off, and Saab fronted the bill to finish the engine, which would become Triumph's single overhead-cam slant-four. This new four-banger would also power the Triumph Dolomite, which debuted in 1971, four years before Rudy Ray Moore would forever associate the name "Dolemite" with the coolest movie you can watch when "Shaft" isn't on streaming.

Now, it's not entirely fair to say that the 1967-1984 Saab 99 is powered by half of a Triumph Stag V8. It's more accurate to say that the 1970-1977 Triumph Stag is powered by two Saab 99 four-cylinders. Yes, in a reversal of the Pontiac Trophy 4 or Porsche M44 3-liter four-cylinder, Triumph decided that it could create an engine for its sports car by Frankensteining two slant-fours to create a 2.5-liter (later 3-liter) V8. If the idea of conjoined engines from the masters of spontaneous oil leaks doesn't scare you, then what will?