383 Stroker Engine: Why The Chevy Small Block Is Still A Muscle Car Favorite

When Goldilocks got a hankering to break into a house owned by bears, she didn't realize her name would forever be defined as "just right." Something in the "Goldilocks zone" means that it occupies a sweet spot between two extremes, and the 383 small block Chevy is the baby bear's porridge of V8s. But unlike the Camaro Z28 (or Z/28 or Z-28), and its 302, the 383 wasn't the result of Chevy trying to achieve some sort of rule-following displacement.

The 383 didn't have an officially sanctioned birth. Rather, it likely was progenated by the late Joe Sherman, an engine builder who thought like Ed Harris in "Apollo 13," shouting at his piles of Chevy engine parts, "I don't care what anything was designed to do, I care about what it CAN do." As far as anyone knows, Sherman was the first to take a 400 small block crank, shave the journals so it would slot into a 350 block, then overbore said block by 0.030 inches. The resulting engine displaced 382.6 cubic inches, a lovely 32.6-ci increase.

What makes the 383 a killer replacement for the 350 isn't just the added displacement, though, it's the significant torque advantage. Most of the added inches come from the longer stroke of the 400 crank, and upping stroke increases leverage, which increases torque, which increases smiles. And 383s don't just make more torque than 350s, they make their torque at lower rpm. If you want to blast off the line or just experience eye-widening acceleration with every tap of the gas, a 383's low-end grunt is what you want.