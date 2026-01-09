Space Shuttle Discovery To Remain At Smithsonian Where It Rightfully Belongs

It looks like Space Shuttle Discovery won't have to pack its bags just yet. New NASA administrator Jared Isaacman has fired the retrorockets on a proposal to move the shuttle to Texas from its home at the Smithsonian's Udvar-Hazy Center, reports FOX 5 DC. This contradicts former acting administrator Sean Duffy's approval of the orbiter's relocation in August 2025, perhaps because Isaacman is actually interested in space rather than a former reality show cast member who temporarily fell into the job.

The so-called "Big Beautiful Bill" signed into law last year included a provision requiring NASA to transfer a vehicle that "has flown into space" and "has carried astronauts" to be "transferred to a field center of the Administration that is involved in the administration of the Commercial Crew Program" and "placed on public exhibition at an entity within the Metropolitan Statistical Area where such center is located," which is Houston, Texas. While not called out by name, this vehicle was understood to be Discovery, which Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn had already tried to move to Texas through a separate bill that never made it out of committee, according to The Space Review.

However, Space.com reports that NASA and the Smithsonian have concluded that the cost just to move the shuttle would be at least $120 to $150 million, far more than the $85 million allocated for both the move and the construction of a new facility to house it. Also, since the two Boeing 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft are now immobile museum pieces themselves, the only way to move Discovery would be to cut it up into pieces to ship by land and sea, causing irreparable damage to the orbiter itself as well as its historic significance. Naturally, the Texas Senators opened an investigation into the Smithsonian for "obstructing the lawful implementation of President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act" by telling them what they didn't want to hear.