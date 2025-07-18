Smithsonian Fights Back Against $85 Million Space Shuttle Kipnapping To Texas

When President Donald Trump signed the "Big, Beautiful Bill" into law at the White House on July 4, he also set aside $85 million for a Congress-authorized heist of the Space Shuttle Discovery. The Smithsonian Institution isn't taking this lying down, stating that it maintains full ownership of Discovery and the Shuttle will remain at the National Air and Space Museum. The spacecraft's potential kidnapping to Houston faces several other hurdles, including the fact that $85 million is not enough to cover half the bill for the 1,200-mile move.

After Discovery's retirement in 2011, NASA gave the Space Shuttle to the National Air and Space Museum. The spacecraft was then flown to Washington Dulles International Airport the next year. After the piggyback flight, Discovery was placed at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, the museum's annex just south of the airport, where it has been on display since. However, Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn weren't satisfied with the full-scale Shuttle replica at the Johnson Space Center in their home state. They wanted a bona fide spacecraft. The duo attempted to push through the "Bring the Space Shuttle Home Act" before sneaking the budget allocation into Trump's megabill.