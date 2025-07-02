Texas Tries To Use 'Big Beautiful Bill' To Steal Space Shuttle Discovery From The Smithsonian

In a bolder move than Nicolas Cage stealing the Declaration of Independence, Texas Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz are trying to move the Space Shuttle Discovery from its current home at the Smithsonian's Udvar-Hazy Center (one of our favorite museums) to the Johnson Space Center in Houston. The effort started in April with the introduction of the "Bring the Space Shuttle Home Act." Never mind that all orbiters were built in Palmdale, California, launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and only visited Texas when Columbia tragically broke up on re-entry in 2003.

CollectSpace reports that this effort is now yet another irrelevant amendment snuck into the "One Big Beautiful Bill." To sneak around the Byrd Rule that prohibits amendments not directly related to budgeting, it's disguised as a condition tied to an additional $10 billion in funding for NASA. Out of that, $85 million would go toward moving the shuttle to a new facility at Space Center Houston. As of July 1, the amendment passed the Senate based on a 50-50 vote split by a tie-breaking vote from Vice President JD Vance.

Discovery, as well as Atlantis on display at Kennedy Space Center, still belong to the federal government, which is why some may consider it up for grabs. Enterprise, previously on display at Udvar-Hazy but replaced when Discovery was retired, now belongs to the Intrepid Museum in New York, while Endeavor belongs to the California Science Center in Los Angeles. Atlantis isn't moving from its appropriate home, so this would leave a shuttle-sized hole at the Smithsonian, with only a 3D model to show for it.