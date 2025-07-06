NASA Plans To Leave The ISS After 2030 - Here's What Will Come Next

NASA has learned that operating a space station on its own is an expensive proposition. President Reagan's vision of a wholly American-owned and operated Space Station Freedom eventually morphed into the International Space Station we know today, with other countries sharing the cost. Today, NASA favors private companies to meet its needs.

Much of SpaceX's success is due to NASA's heavy investment in the Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft to bring cargo and astronauts to the ISS. Boeing's Starliner, on the other hand, has not worked out as well. As the ISS goes out of service, it makes sense that NASA would pursue the commercial route with a replacement space station as well.

Three companies have made proposals to NASA for the next American space station. Axiom Space has a plan not only to build its own station but to dock its payload, power, and thermal module to the ISS in 2027. Important research could be transferred off the ISS into this module, which would detach before the ISS is deorbited. It would then become the hub of Axiom Station as new modules launch and attach to it.

Orbital Reef is another commercial space station proposal, backed by companies including Sierra Space, Blue Origin, and Boeing. It proposes "a mixed-use business park in space," focused on research, commercial purposes, and even tourism. Starlab is the third proposal, with involvement from Voyager, Airbus, and Mitsubishi.