What Does Jared Isaacman, NASA's New Administrator, Have Planned For The Beleaguered Agency?

So, as supporters of NASA, science, and space exploration, does this sound good or bad? It depends on how you view the changing shape of the space industry. SpaceX has brought the cost of launching mass into orbit way down; new competitors, like Blue Origin, are entering as well. NASA has used SpaceX to move astronauts and supplies to the ISS for years, so using private companies is nothing new. You could view Isaacman as someone who wants to reorient the agency towards the modern era, saving money in the process and enabling the agency to do more with the funding it has. As that funding in serious question right now, this could be the only way to keep the agency moving forward.

The New York Times has a whole article comparing Isaacman to Daniel Goldin, the tech executive who became NASA administrator in the '90s. Goldin, too, came in with big promises to make the agency more cost-effectiveness and do more with less. And, in that case, it actually worked: NASA was a mess when he entered but was in much better shape when he left. You could argue that a government agency needs an outsider every once in a while to get it out of its rut and bring in modern best-practices.

Then again, you could argue that handing over space to the billionaires is a betrayal of the public interest. Government-funded research is not done for profit, but the betterment of the country and all humanity. Anything else is just a question of return on investment. In fact, Isaacman uses this exact language in his post.

Isaacman himself may still be figuring this all out. In his first town hall with NASA, he sounded bullish on the agency, its employees, and its missions; his speech didn't sound like an axe was about to fall. But when pressed with specific questions about specific programs and institutions, he would just say that he had a lot to catch up on. In other words, he doesn't have a lot of "day one" plans; Athena is more about the big picture, not immediate needs. But if a struggling agency can't get its immediate needs addressed, especially in the face of budget cuts, that big picture may not happen, whether you like it or not.