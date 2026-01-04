Hyundai Wants In On The Midgate Revival With This Clever Pickup Patent

One of the few disadvantages of the midgate is that the portion of the bed that extends into the cabin still has a roof over it, limiting the height of anything you want to carry in there. GM already has a solution for this, a retractable roof over the inner bed area from the GMC Envoy XUV. This unusual version of the Envoy tried to turn the rear cargo area into a tiny truck bed with this retractable roof, a third-row seat that folded up into a front bulkhead, and a rear window that slid down into the tailgate, just like a 1971 Ford Country Squire station wagon. The Envoy XUV and Avalanche were built at the same time in the early 2000s, so I'm not sure why GM never thought to put these two ideas together. Honda did, in its own way, according to a patent filing that Car And Driver found. Perhaps Hyundai can find a unique way to add a retractable roof to the midgate on its new truck to give us something GM never did.

While we're at it, here are some other ideas for Hyundai to consider. The Jeep Gladiator is the only convertible pickup truck out there right now, although Ford considered and patented one. That may be a market Hyundai could tap into. In fact, a removable hardtop would be an easy way to open up the back seat area for cargo with the midgate down without all that sliding roof electronic trickery. Ford also holds a patent for "selectively actuated magnetic floor segments" in the bed. These could replace tie-downs, but I'm also thinking of a magnetic motorcycle wheel chock or two that could be placed in the bed, electromagnetized into place, then released and removed when not in use.

How about a bedwetter? Toyota patented a sprinkler system intended to wash your truck bed without going to the car wash. Or, you could fill the bed with dirt, reduce the water pressure into more of a sprinkler system, put an opaque cap on the bed, add some grow lights, and grow... well, whatever you want in your mobile grow lab. Okay, maybe I've been playing a little too much Schedule I lately.