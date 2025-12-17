New Chevy Silverado Leaked In Federal Goverment Patent Filings, And It's As Big As Ever

In any case, the next-gen Silverado gets new split headlights that look fairly reminiscent of the current Tahoe and Suburban's with an LED market light and turn signal up top and an LED headlight on the bottom separated. It's sort of a return to form. Silverados almost always had layered headlights until the current generation. One thing that remains the same up front, though, is the massive grille. It's as upright and imposing as ever, and the bowtie looks like it'll sit about 7/8th of the way up it on a crossbar that cuts the headlights in half.

The front bumper also doesn't look terribly different from the outgoing car, thanks to a big ol' tranpezoidal section in the middle. The hood, however, does seem to be a bit more chiseled than it was before, as do the front fenders. Of course, you should take all of this with a bit of a grain of salt since we've only got these line drawings to go off of. I'm sure the car will look different in the flesh.

Chevrolet via USPTO

Out back, the next-gen Silverado seems to take design cues from both the previous gas-powered 'Rado and the EV — especially in the taillight areas. They look to be wider than they were before, while also being a bit shorter than the ones on the current truck. Luckily, the bumper still keeps the integrated steps at the outer corners, which makes getting your crap in and out of its massively high bed that much easier.