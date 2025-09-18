Hyundai Is Making A New Body-On-Frame Midsize Pickup For The U.S. That Could Be A Hybrid And Also Spawn An SUV

In the address, Muñoz talked about the North American midsize pickup market as a massive opportunity for Hyundai. He said:

Pickup trucks represent a whitespace opportunity we are ready to capture. The midsize truck segment is one of the largest and most profitable in the industry. Since launching Santa Cruz back in 2021, we've gained valuable experience and brand presence in this segment. Now we're preparing to launch a new body-on-frame model before 2030 to build out our truck portfolio with the potential for a leisurely variant. This expansion allows us to broaden our reach and connect directly with customers at the heart of the U.S. market.

Of course, while the midsize pickup market is profitable, it's also crowded. The Chevrolet Colorado, Ford Ranger, GMC Canyon, Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma are all battling for the same customers, and that's not counting the folks who've already opted for the more road-comfortable dynamics of a Maverick, Santa Cruz, or Ridgeline. In the presentation Hyundai said the 2.5-liter turbocharged hybrid powertrain that debuted in the 2026 Palisade would be used in this new pickup, which will surely help grab attention with its fuel-economy numbers, and we wouldn't be surprised if the truck gets Hyundai's upcoming range-extender hybrid as well. Nabbing those buyers still won't be an easy feat. Perhaps that's why Hyundai is also considering an SUV to share the new pickup's platform — the Jeep Wrangler, Ford Bronco and Toyota 4Runner all do quite well, so this may be an example of the Korean company not putting all its eggs in one basket.

Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis have been on a hot streak recently. If the company can learn from its moderate success with the Santa Cruz and release a truck that Americans truly adore, maybe it's the best chance of another automaker breaking in to the middleweight pickup segment.