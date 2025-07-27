I Bought A Proper Bicycle And Now I'm Going To Be Even More Insufferable

Hi, I'm Amber DaSilva. You may remember me from such takes as "Motorcycles are perfectly good year-round transport" and "You really don't need anything bigger than a kei car." As Jalopnik's resident tiny-vehicle proselytizer, I'm always talking about how smaller vehicles are better for traffic, the environment, and general society at large, and now I'm taking what may be the final step in that pipeline: Getting around via bicycle. I'm gonna be so insufferable.

I considered going down the Collin Woodard route, getting myself some fancy e-bike, but it turns out that those are hard to come by on an auto journalist salary — even harder still when you have New York apartment requirements, like a removable battery for indoor charging. So, rather than anything electric, I ended up with a simpler daily driver: My shiny new Orbea Terra H40, the bike that will (hopefully) make me finally understand gravel bikes.