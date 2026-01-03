5 Car Window Designs That Dared To Be Different

We can appreciate when automakers dare to do something a little different. They might try out an experimental power plant like those in the jet engine cars of the past, or they could explore interesting interior materials like the funky BMW i3 did. Some even toy with unique window designs. At the moment, the mass majority of cars on the road really do look like one another. Everyone seems set on blending in with the crowd, and that's led to a sea of white, silver, gray, and black cookie-cutter SUVs and crossovers flooding our roads. Sure, some might have fancy headlights or a slightly different HUD, but in reality, they look remarkably similar to each other — if not practically identical.

Wind the clock back a few years, though, and automakers didn't mind throwing an oddity into the mix every now and again. While we could explore silhouettes, wheel designs, or crazy cabins, we think it's worth revisiting cars which gave us daring window designs instead. It's not something we focus on all that often, and that's what makes these cars worth highlighting. Here are five of the wildest windows we've ever seen on production cars from around the globe.