Lord Help Me I Think I Need A Stanced Nissan Cube

Nissan finally introduced a U.S. version of its goofy geometric Cube in 2009, though it sold two prior generations in Japan since 1998. I first saw the wacky Nissan Cube at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in my hometown of Long Beach as a kid and immediately fell in love with its funky shape. By the time Nissan was ready to bring the third-gen Cube to the U.S., its styling became slightly less cubic than the second-gen Cube I first saw at the alternative fuels expo, but it retained the same spirit as the Cube I fell in love with. It's been 16 years since the Cube first went on sale in the U.S., but my Instagram algorithm recently reminded me of its zany take on a boring economy car. I keep seeing photos of customized Cubes that have me wondering if a stanced Cube might fix me.

The Cubes in question are all slammed to the ground with nice wheels that tuck neatly under the blistered wheel arches, and my favorite ones have Cube Krom–style body kits. Something about the proportions of the Cube lends itself to looking great when slammed, I think it's the way the body is stretched tightly around the long-looking wheelbase with a minimal front overhang and virtually no rear overhang. The Cube's funky yet relatively simplistic shape seems to play nicely with wacky wheel designs, and fun colors come together to just look cool.