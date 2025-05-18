Is It Better To Fix That Small Windshield Chip Or Wait Until It Spreads?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You're driving down the road, and you hear the snap of gravel clinking against your windshield. Then you hear a much louder snap, and your windshield has a new crack in it. No problem, right? Cracks happen all the time, and usually, they're not that big a deal. Maybe they're even just quench marks, those weird spots on your rear window. But should we wait for a small problem to get worse?

We could try fixing the windshield ourselves. It depends on the size of the crack. If it's too deep or in our line of sight, though, then the windshield has to be replaced. If the crack is elsewhere, then we may have a chance to repair it, and nip this in the bud. However, finding the time to fix such a small problem can be an arduous task these days. How long can we wait to fix a crack in a windshield, and do we really need to?

Maybe it improves the architecture. If it's not Baroque, then why replace it? But really, you should fix it early on.