Jet Engine Cars Have Always Sounded Cool But Been An Incredibly Bad Idea

You can't survey the history of GM's turbine vehicles without noticing how extroverted their designs are. Because the Firebirds were effectively powered by jet engines, they were designed to look like jets. Even the Turbocruiser buses and Bison trucks featured slick, aerodynamic lines and exotic silhouettes. The styling telegraphed the means of propulsion. Little kids were supposed to be utterly wowed and filled with optimism for the future when these things drove by.

The actual future meant EVs, most of which don't depart from traditional car design. Consumers are more concerned about software, infotainment, connectedness, and at the extremes, whether the cars can drive themselves. The tech is far more introverted. So ultimately, the history of turbine vehicles from the 1950s to 1980s is an artifact of the post-war world. Automakers took the technology seriously and, with design, tried to sell it. But the exceptional cool factor could never overcome the practical limitations.

We're at the point now where this unusual automotive preoccupation has been consigned to the past. Hybrids and EVs are the name of the game, powertrain-wise, with hydrogen kind of hanging in there as the exotic option over the horizon. The photos of GM's jet cars are always going to fun to look at, however. And who knows? Maybe they'll inspire young designers to think outside the box with 21st-century car concepts. And some of that old-school extroversion will stage a comeback.