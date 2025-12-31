Automotive Vs. Motorcycle Oil: The Differences Explained

Before you even think about pouring automotive oil into your motorcycle's engine, you need to get your facts straight. Not all oils are the same, and automotive engine oils have advanced to such an extent that some engines require manufacturer-specific oils to run properly without voiding warranties. It wasn't too long ago that motorcycle engines were compatible with engine oils for cars, but oils had to evolve to comply with burgeoning emissions standards.

That meant auto engine oils began incorporating friction modifiers to better protect against cold starts while improving fuel economy. In case you're wondering, friction modifiers are anti-wear additives that help reduce friction and metal-to-metal contact. They have chemical compounds that attach themselves to metal surfaces like the fibers of a carpet, cushioning the metal underneath from light friction.

Friction modifiers are especially beneficial during cold starts, when almost all the oil has drained to the sump, as they add a thin barrier of protection to cams, bearings, and pistons. However, the very same friction modifiers and other additives in automotive oils are incompatible with motorcycle engines and, in some cases, can cause drivetrain and clutch issues, which are systems that rely on a degree of friction to work effectively.