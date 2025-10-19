Should You Use Premium Gas In A Harley-Davidson?

So far, we've covered the octane requirements of new Harley-Davidson products, but what if you're the owner of an older bike, like one with a twin-cam engine that ran from 1999 to 2017? Know that the owner's manual for those years also specifies minimum 91-octane gasoline. By the way, if you can't locate your owner's manual, Harley provides an online copy — along with loads of other useful info — at its Service Information Portal.

In the past, Jalopnik has written extensively about whether to use premium fuel, so we're not going to recap all of that material here. Suffice it to say that in high-performance, high-compression engines, premium gas prevents knocking and pinging that can damage your engine. That said, modern engines have sophisticated computer controls that sense lower-octane fuel and adjust the ignition timing and sometimes other factors to prevent such damage. However, this protection against lower-octane gasoline will handicap the engine's maximum performance.

According to AAA, premium fuel costs an average of 86 cents more per gallon than regular. When pumping 20 gallons into your car or truck, that equals about $17 extra for premium gas, which is not insignificant. On the other hand, motorcycles have much smaller fuel tanks and typically get much better fuel economy than most cars and trucks, so giving your bike the best could cost less than a specialty coffee.