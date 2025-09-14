Why Do Harley-Davidsons Vibrate So Much?

When it comes to V-twins, 90-degree configurations are preferred for their relative smoothness. Ducati and Suzuki used them with varying degrees of success. But not Harley-Davidson. For most of its storied history, Harley-Davidson motorcycles have used a 45-degree bank angle. Why? Because it is a more compact engine, with the two cylinder banks sitting closer to each other. A compact engine is easier to package, especially in a motorcycle where space comes at a premium. A 45-degree V-twin is inherently imbalanced, which causes vibrations. Adding to this is Harley's firing order, which also gives it its signature 'potato-potato' exhaust note.

In a traditional twin-cylinder engine, the connecting rods (connected to a piston at one end) sit on two separate crank pins of the crankshaft at a space of 180 degrees or at opposing ends. This allows one of the two pistons to fire every revolution of the crankshaft (360 degrees), which balances out the engine. In the case of Harley's 45-degree V-twins, both connecting rods sit on the same crank pin. Also, the firing order is set at a 45-degree offset. Which means, instead of firing at 360-degree intervals, two pistons fire at 315-degree intervals. Post that, there is a long, 405-degree gap before the next piston fires. That means the firing sequence is: Piston 1 fire – piston 2 fire at 305 degrees – 405 degree gap – piston 1 fire – cycle repeat.

This gives Harley-Davidson its signature uneven firing order. The combination of two connecting rods, one crank pin, and an uneven firing order results in an imbalanced engine, causing heavy vibrations. Many Harley-Davidson motorcycles came with the engines solidly mounted to the frame, leading to engine vibrations being transferred to the rider. As much as Harley riders love their thump, some riders seek ways to reduce motorcycle vibrations.