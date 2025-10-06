Here's What Happens If You Put The Wrong Oil In Your Engine

Your car's engine won't immediately fail, make awful noises, or grenade itself from within if you give it the wrong oil. However, using the incorrect oil for long enough can cause premature wear and expensive damage, thanks to excess friction, the formation of varnish on the pistons, and harmful sludge that restricts oil flow. Using the wrong oil not only affects your engine's internal parts, but it could also lead to premature EGR failure, congested particulate filters, or clogged catalytic converters.

That's why using the right type of oil is equally important as adhering to an oil change schedule. However, we totally understand that it's easier said than done, especially when faced with the sheer variety of motor oil types on display at your local auto parts store. Besides choosing between semi-synthetic or full synthetic oil, knowing the right oil specifications (such as the required viscosity and API grades) will go a long way toward making your car's engine healthy, reliable, and durable for the long run.

The oil viscosity is particularly important. Oil that's too thick takes more time to flow, and it may fail to provide adequate lubrication during cold starts or when operating in icy weather. On the other hand, pouring thinner, less viscous oil may fail to provide the lubrication required to protect the bearings, crankshaft, valves, and pistons from heat and friction. Using the wrong oil may induce noticeable symptoms, like pesky oil leaks, poor fuel economy, intermittent cold starting, and a burning smell from the engine.