You Might Not Think To Use A Clay Bar On These Parts Of Your Car

The best way to determine if your car's paint needs to be treated with a clay bar is to gently run your bare hand over the surface after washing — the paint should be as smooth as glass. If the surface feels rough or has visible contaminants like asphalt, tar, or dried bird droppings, using a clay bar and sealing the surface with wax will restore the gloss, clarity, and glass-like texture of the paint.

It's the same deal with all the glass surfaces of your car. The windshield, in particular, is among the hardest to keep clean, but regular cleaning with a microfiber towel and an ammonia-free glass cleaner is typically enough to maintain a streak-free finish. However, there are times when regular cleaning is not enough since the windshield protects your face from acid rain, brake dust, rail dust, road grime, bug splatters, and environmental fallout.

You can knead a fresh clay bar and use it to remove the same dirt on the paint. Pre-wash the windshield or windows with water and car shampoo, then wipe them dry. Next, grab a clay bar, knead it flat, apply lubricant, and wipe the clay gently along the wet glass using an overlapping, straight-line motion. Wipe off the excess with a towel, and inspect the surface by running your hand over the glass. If the surface doesn't feel smooth, apply more lubricant and repeat.

The clay will get dirty as it removes dirt from the glass, so remind yourself to fold and re-knead the clay before moving to the next surface — this will help prevent micro-scratches on the glass. You can repeat this process on all exterior parts of the windshield and windows.