How To Polish Your Car's Stainless Steel Trim And Make It Shine

When it comes to detailing your car, stainless steel trim can be a bit tricky to get right. When polished the right way, stainless steel provides a mirror-like finish. However, that mirror finish can also unintentionally expose blemishes like fine scratches, heat marks and even rust depending on the climate where you reside. So what's a fellow to do if your stainless steel trim is looking a bit rough these days?

Polish it the right way! Before you go busting out your polish of choice, spend a few extra minutes preparing for the job. Inspect the trim itself and identify those pesky problem areas and make mental notes along the way. Make sure you have the right tools from the get go as well, such as a non-abrasive scrubbing pad, a few microfiber cloths, #0000-grade steel wool, and a non-abrasive stainless steel specific polish. Sealant wax compatible with stainless steel can also go a long way for keeping that shine.

Whether you're a Tesla Cybertruck owner looking to avoid those dreaded orange rust spots or you own a classic car with a healthy amount of stainless steel trim, we've put together a handful of tips to spot those trouble areas and make that stainless steel trim shine once more.