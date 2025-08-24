The Biggest Problems With Matte Paint Most People Don't Expect

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Consider me guilty for riding the matte paint bandwagon decades ago. Fueled by the relentless prodding of my idiot friends to make my ride look cooler, we spray-painted my entire car with a matte white finish after days of almost endless sanding. It took nearly a dozen cans of paint to do the trick (yeah, we did it thrift-style), and we were patting ourselves on the back for what was seemingly a job well done.

It didn't take long for the matte white paint to turn from yellowish to brownish to an absolute mess. We learned the hard way that, just like the flawless, shiny car paint that we were all used to, matte paint needs a layer of special, textured clearcoat to fortify the non-reflective characteristics of the finish and to protect it from weathering and the elements. We redid the entire thing and did it right the second time around, but that's when yours truly discovered some unexpected quirks and drawbacks about matte car paint.

The positive quirks include the cool factor and eliminating the need to polish and wax the surface. The latter is something that glossy paint can't live without — occasional polishing is necessary to remove light scratches and swirl marks, but it's different with a dull finish. Imperfections are not that visually evident on matte paint, since the textured finish obstructs light reflection to make the surface look bland.