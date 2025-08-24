The Biggest Problems With Matte Paint Most People Don't Expect
Consider me guilty for riding the matte paint bandwagon decades ago. Fueled by the relentless prodding of my idiot friends to make my ride look cooler, we spray-painted my entire car with a matte white finish after days of almost endless sanding. It took nearly a dozen cans of paint to do the trick (yeah, we did it thrift-style), and we were patting ourselves on the back for what was seemingly a job well done.
It didn't take long for the matte white paint to turn from yellowish to brownish to an absolute mess. We learned the hard way that, just like the flawless, shiny car paint that we were all used to, matte paint needs a layer of special, textured clearcoat to fortify the non-reflective characteristics of the finish and to protect it from weathering and the elements. We redid the entire thing and did it right the second time around, but that's when yours truly discovered some unexpected quirks and drawbacks about matte car paint.
The positive quirks include the cool factor and eliminating the need to polish and wax the surface. The latter is something that glossy paint can't live without — occasional polishing is necessary to remove light scratches and swirl marks, but it's different with a dull finish. Imperfections are not that visually evident on matte paint, since the textured finish obstructs light reflection to make the surface look bland.
Automatic car washes will destroy it
If you don't like the idea of handwashing your entire vehicle, you should avoid a car with matte paint. Just as automatic car washes can ruin glossy paint, the filthy and abrasive spinning brushes or bristles will scratch matte mixes. Moreover, excessive friction or rubbing on the surface of matte paint will create uneven shiny spots across the car.
Handwashing is the best and only way to clean a car with a matte finish. If you're not handy at washing your vehicle, having deep pockets for professional washing and detailing is the next best thing. Giving in to the lazy impulse of bringing your matte coat to an automatic car wash might introduce irreparable surface damage or deterioration. In the unfortunate event that the matte finish gets scratched, marred, or swirled (whether at an automatic car wash or through neglect), you can't polish out the damage since, well, polishing matte paint is inadvisable.
Repainting is the only option to remove paint defects
Using the right products, tools, and techniques, any DIY-er can learn to remove scratches, oxidation, and swirl marks from glossy paint. Compounding and polishing will "shave off" a section of the clear coat to restore a smooth, level, and flawless shine, while waxing seals the finish and improves the gloss. It all sounds golden, but it's not that easy if your car has matte paint.
The not-so-good news is that deep scratches, scars, dings, and chips in matte paint are virtually impossible to remove without repainting the entire panel. You can't buff out that scratch caused by an errant shopping cart, and touch-up paint for matte finishes is, at present, nonexistent. Oh, and that baked-on bird poo? Leave it long enough on a matte finish, and you could soon find yourself pulling hair over an expensive repair bill.
Magnifying the issue is the cost of repainting a matte finish. It's common for new cars to command a premium for matte colors and finishes, so it's somewhat foolish to expect panel repairs to come cheap. For instance, a factory-applied matte paint job can add $2,000 to $6,000 more to the Monroney than a standard glossy coating, and some premium hypercars could ask $30,000 or more for a custom matte finish.
It requires matte-specific paint protection
Applying wax to matte paint is a huge no-no, and you should also avoid using car detailing products made for glossy paint. Most of them contain waxes, oils, silicones, and gloss enhancers, which can make matte paint appear shinier. The same applies to high-gloss ceramic coatings, which are incompatible with matte finishes. Please don't get the idea that the textured feel of these paints makes them impermeable to weathering and resistant to the elements. They still need paint protection, but it doesn't come from waxes, sealants, or ceramic-based coatings.
Instead, matte paint requires specific products for protection, like the Dr. Beasley's Matte Paint Prescription Detailing Kit. It includes a concentrated body wash, a paint cleanser, a final finish, and a paint coating, all explicitly formulated to clean and protect these particular finishes. The latter is like a ceramic coating for glossy paint, safeguarding against UV rays, dirt, stains, and contaminants while maintaining the slick aesthetic.
Matte paint doesn't have to be harder to clean or maintain than glossy paint. It does, however, require extra commitment from owners and a small investment in specific detailing products to make it look smashing year-round. Keep these things in mind before you dive into painting.