What A Clay Bar Does For Your Car (And How To Use It)

Most people think washing their car is adequate until they run a clay bar across it and hear the paint surface complain. That weird scratchy feeling? That's your clear coat admitting it's been living in filth. A clay bar is basically synthetic putty designed to grab everything your weekly wash leaves behind. Washing removes dirt sitting on the paint, but not the contaminants that bond to it; things like hard water stains, brake dust, overspray paint, tree sap, and whatever mysterious grit lands on your hood during a normal commute. These embedded contaminants latch onto clear coat hard enough and can ruin it in the long run.

Detailers often use clay bars to prep the paint for polishing, which helps waxes or ceramic coatings stick better. Clay bars can also help in preventing formation of oxidation, rust, and etch marks from contaminants like iron fallout. And of course, the biggest gain in using the clay bar is restoring dingy paintwork to its former shining beauty. You'll really feel the improvement every time you clay bar your ride.

Not all clay bars are created equal. Light-grade clay is for routine maintenance or newer cars with minor contamination. Medium-grade is for older paint that feels like sandpaper. Heavy-grade clay? That's for serious fallout, but detailing pros warn it can damage paint if you're not careful. That's gonna be another car wash horror story in the books. Leave the heavy hitting to the experts.