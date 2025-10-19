Are You Ruining Your Car By Washing It Too Often?
There's no greater feeling for a car enthusiast than looking back at their automobile after giving it a deep clean and wash (okay, maybe VTEC kicking in brings the same joy). But can washing your ride too often actually damage it?
The first question is: how often is too often? Naturally, if your car is dirty, you'll want to wash it to keep it looking spick-and-span. But is it advisable to do it every day, or is that overkill?
Washing your vehicle daily is not advisable, since car detailing experts say this can cause paint to fade as protective wax gets washed away. You also run the risk of scratching your car — or worse, peeling off the paint — if you use poor washing techniques, such as abrasive cleaning cloths or a high-pressure hose. Hard water can also cause water spots on the surface, which may degrade or dull your car's paint over time. Washing daily, some detailers say, can also result in swirl marks, which could be costly as the car's paint will have to be polished and buffed to bring it back to its former glory.
If you want your ride to look clean and new, try parking your car in a garage or using a car cover. Avoid parking under trees, as tree sap or bird droppings can harm your car's paint. And consider applying a ceramic coating, which will help keep your car shining by protecting the paint from dirt and contaminants.
How often do detailers recommend washing a car?
Apart from washing the car when it gets dirty, most detailers recommend washing it every two weeks, and every two to three weeks if it's used infrequently and garaged. But the number of washes your car needs also depends on driving conditions. If you live in a dusty area or somewhere it rains often, you'll have to wash your car more frequently. And in summer it's important to wash your car if it has bird droppings, leaves, or tree sap on it, as the heat could bake them into the paint. Avoid washing your car in direct sunlight, as the water can dry too quickly and leave spots on your paint.
Your car may not look dirty on the outside during winter, but road salt can stick to the undercarriage, leading to corrosion that could pose a serious safety risk. So it's a good idea to wash your car in the winter at least once a month. However, you shouldn't wash it outdoors when the temperature drops below 39 degrees, as the water on your car could freeze.
One thing to remember is that you're risking your paint if you go through an automatic car wash or use ordinary dish soap to clean your car. Detailers recommend using pH-balanced car shampoo and acid-free cleaners to remove the grime from the wheels. Some brands, such as Mercedes-Benz, also recommend using car shampoos approved by them for vehicles with a matte finish.