Are You Ruining Your Car By Washing It Too Often?

There's no greater feeling for a car enthusiast than looking back at their automobile after giving it a deep clean and wash (okay, maybe VTEC kicking in brings the same joy). But can washing your ride too often actually damage it?

The first question is: how often is too often? Naturally, if your car is dirty, you'll want to wash it to keep it looking spick-and-span. But is it advisable to do it every day, or is that overkill?

Washing your vehicle daily is not advisable, since car detailing experts say this can cause paint to fade as protective wax gets washed away. You also run the risk of scratching your car — or worse, peeling off the paint — if you use poor washing techniques, such as abrasive cleaning cloths or a high-pressure hose. Hard water can also cause water spots on the surface, which may degrade or dull your car's paint over time. Washing daily, some detailers say, can also result in swirl marks, which could be costly as the car's paint will have to be polished and buffed to bring it back to its former glory.

If you want your ride to look clean and new, try parking your car in a garage or using a car cover. Avoid parking under trees, as tree sap or bird droppings can harm your car's paint. And consider applying a ceramic coating, which will help keep your car shining by protecting the paint from dirt and contaminants.