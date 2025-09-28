How To Clean The Outside Of Your Car Windows For A Streak-Free Finish

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Clean and clear auto glass pairs well with pristine, shiny paint. However, the windows and windshield are among the most challenging parts of your car to keep clean. Excellent visibility and safety in all weather conditions are among the reasons why you should keep your vehicle's glass free of dirt, grime, smudges, and nasty car window haze. Unfortunately, it's easier said than done, because your car's windows can accumulate unsightly streaks if you use incorrect tools and cleaning methods.

On the bright side, maintaining streak-free car windows is possible without expensive, harsh cleaners or a lot of elbow grease. Start by handwashing your vehicle with clean water and car shampoo. Then, rinse well with water after washing to remove streak-inducing soap residue. Because automatic car washes can damage a vehicle's paint, handwashing is a more effective way to prevent scratches and swirls. This preliminary washing process removes excess dust and dirt from the windows and windshield and prepares the surfaces for more thorough cleaning afterward.

It's best to dry the windows and glass using a dedicated microfiber towel, different from the one you use to dry the paint. The reason is to avoid contaminating the glass with leftover dirt or wax residue from the body, which can cause streaking and decrease visibility. At this point, the glass will be relatively clean, but there are a few more steps required to ensure a streak-free finish. Those steps include using a specially formulated glass cleaner and a detailer's clay bar to really bring out the shine. We'll cover the process in greater detail below.