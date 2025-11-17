Hard Driving Your EV Might Be The Best Thing For Its Battery

Whether you're a fan of them or not, electric vehicles do offer some advantages over traditional internal combustion engine automobiles. For instance, tests have shown that a high-mileage electric car is basically as efficient as a brand new one. However, lingering in the back of the mind of many EV owners is the ever-present concern of a failing battery. It's not hard to understand why, as a replacement could cost up to $36,000, and that doesn't include the cost of the install.

So no one batted an eye when older tests cautioned drivers to take it easy behind the wheel of an EV, as things like an aggressive lead foot could wear down the battery quicker. It wasn't just pedal-down acceleration that was vilified, either, as even sudden stops have been labeled as detrimental to the health of the battery. The problem, of course, is that any human trying to navigate modern roads day-to-day will regularly need to be aggressive or sudden. Don't you have to accelerate quickly to pass or to merge onto the highway? Haven't there been occasions (through no fault of your own) where you needed to forcefully apply the brakes?

Fortunately, some new research out of Stanford has come to a drastically different conclusion. In fact, quick acceleration, braking, and brief moments of rest could actually lengthen the life of cells inside the battery by as much as 38%. This turns conventional wisdom on its head, and it may provide many EV owners some peace of mind. But why is this new data so different from previous research findings?