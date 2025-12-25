Which Ford Vehicles Have BlueCruise?
There are a great number of features that many of us would consider non-negotiable when buying a new car. If you're a big fan of music and infotainment options, then you'll absolutely want Apple CarPlay or Android Auto as a standard feature. Those who cover big mileages may prefer more practical features, such as heated steering wheels and seats, plenty of cup holders, and cruise control.
Cruise control is nothing new. It first appeared in the early 1900s, although it only truly entered the mainstream around 30-35 years ago. Essentially, it's a feature that allows the driver to set a fixed speed. As the years have progressed, so has the technology, and now automakers are beginning to roll out their own brands of advanced cruise systems. Ford's system is known as BlueCruise, and it's a hands-free driver assistance feature, merging the established benefits of cruise control with the emerging world of autonomous driving.
It can only be used on approved roads, but that covers 130,000 miles in North America alone. BlueCruise will accelerate, brake, and steer when enabled, therefore taking some stress out of long trips and monotonous commutes. It can be found in the Mustang Mach-E, F-150, F-150 Lightning, Expedition, and Explorer, as well as the company's latest Lincoln vehicles. However, not all of these models have it equipped; you might need to keep an eye out for specific model years and trims.
Ford Mustang Mach-E (2021 and newer)
The Ford Mustang Mach-E was seen as controversial when it arrived in the 2021 model year. It was an all-electric car — a crossover, at that — using the Mustang name. Naturally, this was going to upset a fair few Blue Oval purists. Nevertheless, Ford persevered, because the Mach-E wound up being a great seller for the brand as a stylish and affordable electric vehicle.
It was also the first car to be equipped with Ford's then-new BlueCruise system. The earliest examples from 2021 and 2022 were sold with version 1.0, while early 2023 cars were given 1.2. Models from 2023 and beyond were sold with version 1.3 up until 2025, which received 1.5 — the latest version available. That might sound as if you really need a 2023 or later model to make the most of the system, but you don't need to worry, as earlier models can simply benefit from over-the-air (OTA) updates to receive the later 1.3 version.
It should be noted, however, that not all versions of the Mustang Mach-E were sold with BlueCruise equipped when new. A good number of trims did have it present, but it wasn't a standard feature across the board until the 2024 model year. Be mindful about this if you're shopping for a Mach-E from 2023 or earlier.
Ford F-150 (2021 and newer)/F-150 Lightning (2022 and newer)
While the Mach-E was the first car to receive BlueCruise, the F-150 was the first truck to get it, receiving the tech for its 2021 model year. Seeing as how the F-150 is America's best-selling truck, it made perfect sense to debut BlueCruise here, as well — especially since full-size trucks like this typically cover a lot of miles for work purposes.
Just as with the Mach-E, earlier F-150 models debuted with the version 1.0 of BlueCruise, with the 2024 model stepping up to version 1.2 and the 2025 model year upgrading to 1.4. Not all older models are available for OTA updates — 2021 isn't, specifically, although 2022 and 2023 can be updated to 1.4. Interestingly, Ford shows that the 2024 model year is stuck with version 1.2, which means you'd be able to have a later version if you purchased a 2022 or 2023 model and simply updated it.
Alternatively, all model years of the sadly now-discontinued F-150 Lightning were equipped with the system in certain trims. (Only certain F-150 trims were supplied with it too, so double-check when shopping around.) All Lightning trucks are also eligible for OTA updates to ensure the 1.4 version can be installed. It's worth getting these updates as soon as possible, as BlueCruise 1.4 introduced better stability in curves and longer-lasting hands-free driving in inclement weather.
Ford Expedition (2022 and newer)
Once Ford had rolled out BlueCruise on the then-new Mustang Mach-E and evergreen F-150 truck, it decided to expand the availability by adding it to certain trims of the Expedition, too. From 2022 to 2024, only the Platinum trim of the Expedition was sold with BlueCruise, so you really had to dig deep into your pockets if you wanted your new Blue Oval SUV equipped with it. However, for the 2025 model year, Ford got a little more generous, and the Platinum, King Ranch, Active, and Tremor trim lines became available with BlueCruise.
For those first three years in which it was only part of the Platinum trim, BlueCruise 1.0 was the only version sold. When the availability opened up in 2025, the version was updated to 1.4. OTA updates are not available at all for any model year of the Expedition, so if you want the latest and greatest BlueCruise, you'll need a brand-new (or nearly-new) model. We found the 2025 Ford Expedition to be a pretty perfect do-everything car, so maybe forking out for a new one isn't such a bad thing after all — if you can afford it.
Ford Explorer (2025 and newer)
The Ford Explorer is the latest Blue Oval model to be added into the BlueCruise family. (As an FYI for tech fans, the Explorer also comes with its own gaming system installed.) Both the 2025 and 2026 model years were equipped with BlueCruise, but only in certain trims. If you've got your eye on a 2025 Explorer, you'll need either an ST-Line, ST, or Platinum model — in exchange, you'll receive BlueCruise 1.2. However, if a brand-new 2026 Explorer is what you're shopping for, then the ST-Line, ST, Platinum, or Tremor trims will get you the latest all-singing and all-dancing BlueCruise 1.5.
BlueCruise 1.5 introduced an all-new feature — Automatic Lane Change — which does exactly what it says on the tin. This is great for negotiating slower traffic without having to manually override the BlueCruise, allowing drivers to stay in hands-free mode for longer than what previous versions would allow. As only the 2026 model packs this cool new feature, you're pretty much restricted to buying a brand-new Explorer if you want it. The model itself starts at $38,465, but the cheaper Active trims don't sport BlueCruise. In other words, it'll actually cost you $45,155 — plus dealer and destination fees — to get your hands on the cheapest BlueCruise-equipped trim, the ST-Line.
All current Lincoln models
If you think BlueCruise sounds great, but you don't fancy that Blue Oval logo, you're in luck – all Lincoln models are now available with the technology, too. Lincoln is Ford's luxury arm, so it makes sense that high-end features such as this would be made available across the range; you can't have your luxury brand lagging behind the mainstream models. To clarify, that's four Lincoln models – the Corsair, the Nautilus, the Aviator, and the Navigator – currently providing standard BlueCruise in most trims.
Consumer Reports has BlueCruise ranked as its highest-rated active driving assistance system currently, which sees it outperform 11 other similar systems from other brands. So, if you're thinking of buying a new Ford or Lincoln, it really does seem that singling out a BlueCruise-equipped model will be well worth your time.
For now, it seems that the cheapest way to net a new BlueCruise-equipped Lincoln is to start with the Corsair Reserve and tack on the Reserve III package at a cost of $6,500. This gives an estimated net price of around $53,715 after dealer incentives and destination charges. The package includes a four-year subscription to BlueCruise in addition to a smattering of other goodies, although at $6,500, you'll have to weigh up just how valuable it is to let go of the steering wheel on your morning commute.