Which Ford Vehicles Have BlueCruise?

There are a great number of features that many of us would consider non-negotiable when buying a new car. If you're a big fan of music and infotainment options, then you'll absolutely want Apple CarPlay or Android Auto as a standard feature. Those who cover big mileages may prefer more practical features, such as heated steering wheels and seats, plenty of cup holders, and cruise control.

Cruise control is nothing new. It first appeared in the early 1900s, although it only truly entered the mainstream around 30-35 years ago. Essentially, it's a feature that allows the driver to set a fixed speed. As the years have progressed, so has the technology, and now automakers are beginning to roll out their own brands of advanced cruise systems. Ford's system is known as BlueCruise, and it's a hands-free driver assistance feature, merging the established benefits of cruise control with the emerging world of autonomous driving.

It can only be used on approved roads, but that covers 130,000 miles in North America alone. BlueCruise will accelerate, brake, and steer when enabled, therefore taking some stress out of long trips and monotonous commutes. It can be found in the Mustang Mach-E, F-150, F-150 Lightning, Expedition, and Explorer, as well as the company's latest Lincoln vehicles. However, not all of these models have it equipped; you might need to keep an eye out for specific model years and trims.