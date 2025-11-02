Subaru's Symmetrical AWD Is More Than Just Branding – Here's How It Works

It's challenging to picture an Outback, Forester, or Crosstrek without immediately conjuring images of these vehicles handling rugged terrain or plowing through snow with ease. The reason is that Japanese automaker Subaru has made an effort to market its models with all-wheel drive (AWD). In fact, we got a hold of a 2025 Subaru Crosstrek with Symmetrical AWD and X-Mode, finding it a great budget option for those who appreciate functionality over flashy extras.

While it can be difficult to sift through all the marketing jargon thrown around by various companies eager to scoop up your money, Subaru's AWD system is worthy of attention. The automaker actually has several AWD configurations, but the most common will be the Active Torque Split (ATS) system offered with its models that have a CVT (continuously variable transmission). This particular configuration doesn't use a center differential, but instead leans on a multi-plate center clutch pack to distribute torque in a 60/40 ratio front to back.

Subaru's AWD ATS version is continually adjusting torque via braking force to select wheels, offering a full-time AWD setup. By monitoring data from various sensors measuring each wheel's traction level, Subaru's Symmetrical AWD works to maintain optimal grip, no matter what type of surface you're navigating.