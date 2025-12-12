The Boeing 777 Needs A Refueling Pitstop To Pull Off The World's New Longest Flight
Just two months after Xiamen Air established the world's longest airline flight, China Eastern has completed its first flight from Shanghai to Buenos Aires, Argentina, a distance of 12,400 miles that takes about 25 hours, according to China's Global Times. While any statement from government-controlled media should be taken with a truckload of salt, independent flight trackers like Flightradar24.com have confirmed the accomplishment. The former record-holding flight from New York to China pales in comparison at a distance of 8,400 miles (with a bypass around Russian airspace) and a bit over 19 hours in the air. However, it remains the longest non-stop flight, as the flight from China to Argentina makes a two-hour layover in Auckland, New Zealand, to refuel, swap passengers, and change flight crews.
This halfway stop means China Eastern doesn't have to use a long-range Airbus A350 or Boeing 787, but a Boeing 777-39P, according to Newsweek, which is its version of the 777-300ER. Its maximum range of 8,481 miles isn't enough to make the flight non-stop, but it's plenty for the 5,807-mile Shanghai to Auckland leg, as well as the 6,421 miles from Auckland to Buenos Aires, including safety margins. Since both legs are assigned the same flight number, they're considered part of the same flight, which makes this the longest airline flight in the world despite the New Zealand pit stop.
A long time in a small tube
While 25 hours is a long time to be in an airplane, it's still shorter than China Eastern's original route to Buenos Aires, which cut through North America or Europe and took about 30 hours. In a statement to AeroTime, China Eastern said, "Our Shanghai–Auckland–Buenos Aires route will make travel between China, New Zealand, and Argentina easier, transport specialty goods to new markets faster, and build a bridge for cultural dialogue among the three countries."
According to Simple Flying, Argentina is a popular destination for Chinese travelers, both for visiting and for relocation. About 50,000 people born in China currently live in Argentina, and more than 350,000 people of Chinese descent live there. Despite the vast distance between the two countries, it makes sense to have a way for Argentina's Chinese community to have a way to travel back and forth.
Not that it would be the most pleasant experience. The flights in each direction depart at 2:00 am local time, bringing new meaning to the term "catching a redeye." You're still trapped in a metal tube for 25 hours straight, assuming there are no flight delays, which is never certain. This version of the Boeing 777 is China Eastern's highest-capacity aircraft, which is certain to mean less comfort for passengers in the cheap seats who can't recline for 25 hours or more. Still, considering the levels of discomfort some are willing to endure, it will likely be worth it for those interested in making the journey.