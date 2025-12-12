The Boeing 777 Needs A Refueling Pitstop To Pull Off The World's New Longest Flight

While 25 hours is a long time to be in an airplane, it's still shorter than China Eastern's original route to Buenos Aires, which cut through North America or Europe and took about 30 hours. In a statement to AeroTime, China Eastern said, "Our Shanghai–Auckland–Buenos Aires route will make travel between China, New Zealand, and Argentina easier, transport specialty goods to new markets faster, and build a bridge for cultural dialogue among the three countries."

According to Simple Flying, Argentina is a popular destination for Chinese travelers, both for visiting and for relocation. About 50,000 people born in China currently live in Argentina, and more than 350,000 people of Chinese descent live there. Despite the vast distance between the two countries, it makes sense to have a way for Argentina's Chinese community to have a way to travel back and forth.

Not that it would be the most pleasant experience. The flights in each direction depart at 2:00 am local time, bringing new meaning to the term "catching a redeye." You're still trapped in a metal tube for 25 hours straight, assuming there are no flight delays, which is never certain. This version of the Boeing 777 is China Eastern's highest-capacity aircraft, which is certain to mean less comfort for passengers in the cheap seats who can't recline for 25 hours or more. Still, considering the levels of discomfort some are willing to endure, it will likely be worth it for those interested in making the journey.