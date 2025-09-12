These Are The Most Uncomfortable Cars You Have Ever Owned

1968 Dodge Power Wagon. It was a 3/4 ton four wheel drive short bed pickup. 318 (5.2L) V8, NP435 4 speed manual, divorced transfer case. It wasn't the lack of air conditioning, and the seat was really not bad.

A previous owner had carpeted the roof, around the leaky aftermarket sunroof. I found out why the carpet was there pretty quickly. This truck resisted all attempts at a smooth ride except on one occasion – when I had a little over half a ton of stone in the bed for a landscaping project. Normally it rode at the very top of the suspension travel, and was so bouncy that it had snapped both of the front shock mount brackets, which were a basic piece of angle iron, clean through. I replaced them with homemade brackets of thicker metal, and it snapped the grade 8 bolts that I used to secure the new shocks to the brackets. I felt my head hit that roof carpet numerous times.

One time I drove down a newly resurfaced concrete road and it was so bouncy that I seriously considered pulling off the road and driving down the railroad track that ran alongside the road. The truck basically had no suspension and you relied on the tires to act as springs.

Still wish I'd never sold it though