At this stage in the aviation game, there are really just two major players when it comes down to global manufacturing of commercial jets. That's Airbus, with a main office in Blagnac Cedex, France, and Boeing, which was born in Seattle but now has its main office close to Washington, D.C., in Virginia. Maybe that's why the U.S. won't ditch Boeing for Air Force One. Then again, competition is fierce on most fronts. Just consider the two companies' flagship long-haul jets, the Airbus A350, which may soon let a lone pilot fly from the toilet, and the Boeing 787 that can leave pilots disconnected from air traffic control.

Both have helped change the very nature of long trips, as they each rely on a pair of jet engines instead of the four-jet setups more popular in the past. The result has been a welcome bump in fuel efficiency, which not only saves money but also has unlocked more long-distance routes. The A350 and 787 also share plenty of modern tech and design cues — but not all of them.

Right off the bat, the A350 is a larger plane: Exact measurements depend on the variant is under discussion, but the Airbus models tend to be longer than their 787 counterparts, with a wider wingspan, more passenger capacity, and a longer range. They look different, too, especially if you know where to look. It's features like wings, windows, and engine nacelles that offer tell-tale signs of which is which.