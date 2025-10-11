The New World's Longest Nonstop Flight Is A 19-Hour, 20-Minute Ordeal From JFK To China

Very few people enjoy having to transfer flights over the convenience of a non-stop service, but how far are you willing to go to avoid a transfer? Xiamen Air recently staked a claim to the world's longest non-stop flight. The twice-a-week service from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City to Fuzhou Changle International Airport in Fuzhou, China is 19 hours and 20 minutes long. The new record holder is only ten minutes longer than the previous mark, Singapore Airlines' service from Newark to Singapore.

The Xiamen Air service isn't exactly new. The JFK-to-Fuzhou flight was introduced in 2017, cut in 2020 and relaunched in 2024. However, it is now scheduled to last over 19 hours. According to Simple Flying, the avoidance of Russian airspace since the country's 2022 invasion of Ukraine is partly to blame. The 8,400-mile route would be 635 miles shorter if the Chinese carrier used a more direct great circle route. However, you wouldn't want to chance sending a plane over the Arctic from the United States towards Russia.