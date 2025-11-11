These Are Your Most Frustrating Flight Delay Stories

I have an epic one from back in the late-1990s. I used to vacation up in PEI, Canada – one of the best places to recharge your batteries. Lived in Charlotte and flew up there to Charlottetown, PEI. I knew Air Canada and they were set and I think United were set to go on strike during my vacation. Once they went on strike, and this is before the Internet could fix everything with flights, I made a trip to the smallest airport I've ever seen on the island and had to make plans.

In the end, including standbys and last-second changes, it went like this: Charlottetown, Halifax, Montreal, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Greensboro, Charlotte.

Two airlines on strike, and a massive line of storms during some of those flights turned what was supposed to be a few hours of flying into over 2 days. Highlights? In PHL, because of the storms and strikes, USAirways was setting people up in hotels.They sent me to the Four Seasons! And I was there for, maybe 5 hours because I needed to get back there early for standby to anything in NC. And in Boston, all of our luggage was left on the tarmac during a downpour. Fun times. My sleepless night in Philly was spent drying clothes in a beautiful hotel room.

And that was when the SwissAir flight crashed outside of Halifax. Friends heard Halifax, knew I was heading there and thought I was on that flight Late-1990s communication meant I had to get to a landlines and internet computer to let people know I was fine.