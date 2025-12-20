Small Block Chevy 383 Vs. Big Block Mopar 383: How The V8 Engines Compare

Not to sound like a parody of Jerry Seinfeld here, but what's the deal with all these identical-displacement V8s from different manufacturers? We've talked about the Ford 427 vs. the Chevy 427 before, so let's address another shared displacement: the 383. Chrysler spawned its own 383s, but the Chevrolet 383 is purely a product of the aftermarket (though Chevy makes them now, too). When Joe Sherman (RIP) crammed shaved-journal 400 cranks into overbored 350 blocks in the late '70s, he created a legend and forever made it more complicated to Google the 383 V8.

While the small-block Chevy 383 stroker has long been a muscle car favorite, the B-series big-block Mopar 383 has only become well-regarded relatively recently. For most of its existence, it lived in the shadow of the massive RB-series 440 Magnum and Six Pack/Six Barrel V8s, muttering like Rodney Dangerfield, "I get no respect, no respect at all."

Interestingly, there was a short-lived RB-series 383 with a small 4.03125-inch bore offered in 1959 and 1960. It was meant to satisfy demand for the 383 B-series, which people actually wanted at that point — at least before all those 440 Six Packs and 426 Hemis rolled around. We're ignoring that one today to focus on the B-series, which is the engine most people mean when they talk about the Chrysler 383.

Hot Rod wrote about the 383 in 1967, noting that "no one (including Chrysler) seems to have taken the trouble to make a study of just what can be done to this engine in the way of bolt-on equipment." So, the Hot Rod crew took it upon itself to figure it out. Horsepower ballooned from 278 to 415 with new headers, cams, and carbs, finally reaching 437 horsepower after installing 440 heads and solid lifters.