What Makes A HEMI Different From A Max Wedge?

Let's pretend it's May 1962 and you're a diehard Chrysler loyalist who loves drag racing. You could search for a used 392 Hemi, but good luck keeping the bottom end from grenading after slapping on an 8-71 blower and running nitromethane. Unfortunately, the 417 Donovan block with its 72-stud main bearing girdle is nine years away from debuting, so that's not going to help. However, you could plunk down a stack of cash on a new "Maximum Performance" wedge-headed 413-cubic-inch beast, called Max Wedge for short. You heard that Chrysler's 413 pushed the 300F GT to a top speed of almost 145 mph on Daytona Beach in 1960, and now the engine's being prepped for quarter-mile runs.

The 413 Max Wedge was a real monster, making up to 420 hp, more than one horsepower per cubic inch. In 1963, the Max Wedge grew to 426 cubic inches, offering up to 425 street-unfriendly horsepower, but it wasn't to be the top Mopar offering for long. In 1964, the Hemi came back. Boy, Chrysler just can't quit the hemispherical combustion chamber. It always weighs the Hemi's pros and cons, and ends up deciding that the power is worth the downsides.

In a Hemi, the combustion chambers are, as the name implies, roughly half-spheres, which allows for massive valves, efficient combustion, and excellent airflow. In a Max Wedge, the valves are right next to each other, and run single file in line with the cylinder banks. While this makes for a lighter, cheaper valve train and smaller overall dimensions, it limits the size of the valves and horsepower potential. Still, a 413 Max Wedge-powered Plymouth Savoy nicknamed the Melrose Missile was the first factory stock car to run in the 11s through the quarter.