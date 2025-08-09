These Are Some Of The Smallest Big-Block Engines Ever Built

In the '60s, America developed some cool, advanced engines, such as Pontiac's overhead cam inline-6 or the jet-turbine in the Chrysler Turbine Car. Still, when push comes to shove, our first love is a good old naturally aspirated big block V8. Sure, we also enjoy forced induction systems and hybrids. No one is going to say that a Hellcat, GT500, ZR1, or E-Ray is anything but pure, undiluted America, but there's a reason 1971 Hemi 'Cuda convertibles sell for upwards of $3.5 million – and it's not for the gas mileage.

There are so many spine-shivering big block V8s, including the LS6 454, ZL1 427, 426 Hemi, 429 Super Cobra Jet, and Super Duty 455, to name a few. However, we tend to equate big block with large displacement, but that's not always the case. Think of it this way — big blocks carry greater potential for large displacements than small blocks because the larger the block, the easier it is to increase bore/stroke capaciousness. Manufacturers haven't always done so, though.

Take Chevrolet's V8s as an example. This big block Chevy V8 is about 27 inches wide and around 32 inches long, while a small block is about 22 inches wide and a little over 28 inches long, yet there are 396 big blocks and 400 small blocks. Let's start our list by checking out the tiniest Chevy big block ever made.