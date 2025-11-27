Ford 427 Vs. Chevy 427: Here's How The Big Blocks Compare

American carmakers in the 1960s chased trends like Metallica cutting their hair. Seemingly, every brand had to have a large displacement V8, even producing consecutive 425, 426, 427, 428, 429, and 430-cubic inch engines. Sometimes, different manufacturers offered identically sized V8s, such as the Pontiac, Oldsmobile, and Buick 455s.

Now, advertised displacements weren't always accurate. For example, the Ford 427's 4.232-inch bore and 3.784-inch stroke results in 425.82 inches of displacement. When the 427 FE debuted in 1963, NASCAR had a 427-cubic inch limit, so Ford apparently just called its 426 a "427" to match (or to avoid mirroring the Chrysler 426 Hemi). Chevrolet's 427 actually is a 427, though, with its 4.25-inch bore and 3.76-inch stroke yielding 426.72 cubic inches.

So, bore and stroke are darn similar between the Ford and Chevy 427s, and output figures were often nearly identical, too. R-Code Ford 427s made 425 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 480 pound-feet of torque at 3,700 rpm. Chevrolet L72 427s made 425 hp at 5,600 rpm and 460 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm, though early 1966 L72s carried a rating of 450 hp.

Chevrolet's 427 enjoyed a wide spread of performance tuning, from sedate 10.25:1 compression 335-hp LS1s (completely unrelated to the C5 Corvette gen-III small block LS1 from the 90s) to wild, solid-lifter, 12.5:1 compression competition-oriented L88s with a factory-rated 430 hp (more like 550+). In comparison, Ford didn't build 427s for relaxed cruising. The only sub-400-hp 427 FE was in the 390-hp 1968 Mercury Cougar GT-E. Ford's 427 was an expensive, high-strung engine, while the cheaper-to-build 428 FE was better suited for the street, prioritizing torque over revs, due to its smaller bore and longer stroke.