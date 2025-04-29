Bentley's New Heritage Leather Looks 100 Years Old On Purpose

People love leather goods because of the way the material naturally ages and wears with time; a well-used Birkin bag is way more chic than a brand new one that's never been held without gloves on. While not every car's leather interior ages very well, especially not stuff from the past few decades, a worn interior in a luxury car from the 1950's and '60s (or even further back) can be extremely fabulous. The best categories at Concours events are always the preservation classes these days, and people really desire that lived-in look.

To capture some of that vintage leather magic, Bentley is introducing a new "Heritage Leather" option that was developed by its Mulliner division following the creation of the Blower and Speed Six Continuation cars. The Heritage leather evokes the look and feel of leather from the 1930s, using similar manufacturing techniques, and it's sustainable to boot. To show off the leather, Bentley created a one-off Continental GT to match one of the Speed Six cars with Bedford Grey paint and the Heritage leather in Ox Blood red.