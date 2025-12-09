The History Of The Dual-Clutch Transmission

In the beginning, man invented the engine. Now, the engine was shift-less and isolated. And as inventors hovered over the surface of their workshops, they moved upon the crankshaft and said, "Let there be a transmission to bring the engine's power to the driveshaft." They added a clutch and saw that it was good. Then, people wanted to drive really fast without removing their hands from the wheel, so we got dual-clutch transmissions (DCTs), launch control, and Ferrari 812 Superfasts that can hit 60 miles per hour in less than three seconds.

That's a bit of an oversimplification, but the point is that transferring constant rotational energy to a wheel that sometimes needs to not move is crucial. Clutches decouple engines from gearboxes to allow such non-movement, but operating a single clutch and an H-pattern manual transmission with no synchronizers takes skill, finesse, and elbow grease. Inventors and engineers in the early days of cars did their darndest to make easy-to-operate gearboxes, such as Sturtevant's automatic transmission from the early 1900s and the pre-selector gearbox from the 1930s. But DCTs are in another universe of complexity.

DCTs work by giving even-numbered gears a clutch and odd-numbered gears a separate clutch, then letting hydraulics and electronics sort out the power flow. The result is smooth, uninterrupted acceleration and improved fuel economy without the high skill and effort ceiling. And though the electronic controls we take for granted didn't exist in the early 20th century, inventors still tried to make the concept work.